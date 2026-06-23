Miami Heat land two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in mega-trade with Milwaukee Bucks: Reports

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Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

LOS ANGELES – The long-rumoured trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally occurred, with the Milwaukee Bucks dealing their superstar big man to the Miami Heat late on the night of June 22, according to multiple media outlets.

The Heat reportedly sent the Bucks a package featuring guard Tyler Herro, center Kel’el Ware, forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, guard Kasparas Jakucionis, first-round draft picks in 2026 (No. 13 overall), 2031 and 2033, a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-round selection.

Milwaukee are reportedly sending forward Bobby Portis to Miami in the deal, too.

According to the NBA website, the move has yet to receive the required league approval, and therefore there has not been an official confirmation or quotes from the two sides.

As rumours of the trade swirled, Antetokounmpo took to social media Monday night. He posted a cryptic message on X, along with a black-and-white photo of himself walking off the court in a Bucks jersey.

“GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout,” he wrote, with a praying hands emoji and a 100 emoji.

The Heat and the Boston Celtics had been widely viewed as the finalists in the Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes ahead of the draft on June 23.

The Celtics’ offer for the two-time NBA MVP reportedly included five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown but Miami have won the race for Antetokounmpo’s signature.

Crucially, the deal draws a line under months of speculation concerning his future in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, 31, was the subject of trade rumors for more than a year. He is under contract for 2026 to 2027 with a US$58.5 million (S$75.8 million) cap hit and has a US$62.8 million player option for 2027-28, according to Spotrac.

The 10-time All-Star played a career-low 36 games in 2025 to 2026 and Milwaukee missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 to 2016 season. He hyperextended his left knee on March 15 and was shut down for the rest of the season, though he feuded with the team regarding his health.

He had openly voiced his frustration with Milwaukee’s management for not clearing him to play, insisting that he was fit and ready to help force a playoff push.

Speaking in April after Milwaukee failed to reach the playoffs at the end of a 32-50 season, Antetokounmpo also vented at the team’s failure to build a roster capable of contending for championships.

“I feel like sometimes people just don’t listen,” he said. “They listen to the sources. The main source is me. It is what it is.”

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (895), points (21,531), rebounds (8,882), assists (4,484) and blocked shots (1,088).

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, as reported on the NBA website, the Greek star had spoken highly of the Heat many times over the years.

He also has the same agent as Miami’s star centre Bam Adebayo.

“They’re going to play tough and they’re not going to stop playing,” Antetokounmpo said after Milwaukee played Miami on March 12. “That’s the Miami Heat culture.”

As for the other players involved in the deal, Herro, 26, averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33 games (28 starts) last season, when he was slowed by multiple injuries. Through seven NBA seasons, he has career averages of 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Ware, 22, logged career highs of 11.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest last season in his second NBA campaign.

Jaquez, 25, was the runner-up to the San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. In his third NBA campaign, he produced 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, all improvements on his career 12.1, 4.4 and 3.3 figures, respectively.

Jakucionis, 20, contributed 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 53 games (12 starts) as a rookie for Miami last season.

All four players headed to the Bucks had played all of their NBA careers with the Heat. REUTERS, AFP