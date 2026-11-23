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The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein at Kaseya Center in Florida on Nov 22.

LOS ANGELES – The Miami Heat romped past the injury-hit Oklahoma City Thunder 123-113 to extend their winning streak to seven games in the NBA on Nov 22.

Miami, who started without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin strain), took full advantage of a depleted Thunder line-up to record a wire-to-wire win.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with a triple-double, finishing with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists with two steals and two blocks.

Pelle Larsson added 21 points while Nikola Jovic scored 15 from the bench, as seven Miami players finished in double figures.

“Coming into the game, obviously one of your best players is out of the game, so the next player has to step up – and that was me,” Adebayo said, referring to Antetokounmpo’s absence.

“We took care of business. I didn’t like how we finished the fourth quarter, but a W (win) is a W,” he added, referring to the Thunder outscoring the Heat 33-28 in the final period.

“We’re getting stops, we’re running in transition, we’re sharing the ball and guys are making plays for one another.”

Miami improved to 10-6 for the season after the victory while 2025 champions Oklahoma City, who were without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fell to 10-7.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, improved to 11-6 with a 107-97 defeat of the Detroit Pistons.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker rattled in six three-pointers to finish with 27 points as Atlanta erupted in the fourth quarter to extend their winning streak to four games.

Detroit trailed by 10 points midway through the second quarter, but rallied to lead by as many as 13 in the third quarter before taking an 11-point advantage into the final frame.

But Atlanta flipped the script in the fourth quarter, embarking on an 18-0 run to take the lead before outscoring the Pistons 33-12 to surge to victory.

Isaiah Joe led Detroit’s scoring with 19 off the bench but Cade Cunningham was restricted to just five points while serving up 15 assists. The Pistons’ second straight reverse dropped them to 10-6. AFP