Miami are just so much more physical, says Rivers

MIAMI • The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, the top seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference respectively, moved to within one win of the conference finals on Tuesday after scoring National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off blowout victories against the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks respectively.

In Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 23 points in a balanced offensive effort as the Heat thrashed the Sixers 120-85.

It was a similar story in Phoenix, where the Suns overwhelmed the Mavericks to record a 110-80 win.

Both Miami and Phoenix now lead their respective series 3-2, and need just one win from their final two games to advance to the conference finals.

Dallas had roared back into contention to level the series at 2-2 on Sunday after dropping Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix last week. But normal service resumed as the Suns reasserted themselves emphatically in front of their home fans.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 28 points while Deandre Ayton had 20 points with nine rebounds.

Dallas had led by as many as eight points during an even first half that saw the Suns lead by three at the break.

But Phoenix erupted in the third quarter, outscoring Dallas 33-14 to take a stranglehold of the contest.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks' scorers with 28 points and 11 rebounds with Jalen Brunson providing support with 21 points.

Miami also look set to seal their spot in the next round after dominating Philadelphia. Few would bet against the Heat closing out the series in Game 6 today against a Sixers team who were outplayed in every department.

Butler was one of seven Miami players who finished in double figures, with Max Strus contributing 19 points and 10 rebounds and Gabe Vincent adding 15 points.

Philadelphia meanwhile struggled to get going at any stage, with Joel Embiid, wearing a protective mask once more to shield a fractured orbital bone, clearly not firing on all cylinders.

The centre finished with 17 points to lead the Sixers, while James Harden had just 14.

Overall, the Sixers shot just 31 of 85 from the field and Butler attributed that to the Heat's defence.

"We did what we were supposed to do once again, we won at home," the forward said.

"We're a different team when we make shots. But I don't like that, I want us to get stops no matter what and then worry about making shots."

Asked what it will take to clinch the series today, Butler said: "Us to continue to play basketball the right way, us to get stops and not rely on making shots. I promise you if we don't give a damn about making shots and just concentrate on defence, we will win."

Sixers coach Doc Rivers was at a loss to explain his team's failure to show up. "They were just so much more engaged, more physical. There's a lot of disappointment from all of us tonight."

Meanwhile, the league said the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will play each other in two pre-season games on Oct 6 and 8 in Abu Dhabi, marking the first time two NBA teams will clash in the Middle East.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE