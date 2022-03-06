Maxey praised as 76ers pip Cavs in comeback

NEW YORK • Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers overturned a 21-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-119 in the National Basketball Association on Friday.

The 21-year-old guard bagged 24 points in the second half, including a three-pointer that gave the Sixers the lead, as they extended their winning run to five games.

New recruit James Harden enjoyed another influential performance with 25 points, 11 assists and three turnovers to maintain his unbeaten start with the hosts.

Fellow All-Star Joel Embiid added 22 points while Georges Niang had 17 off the bench and Tobias Harris added 15.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 26 points while Isaac Okoro added 22 and Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman had 20 points apiece.

The Cavs appeared ready to run away with the game after an explosive first quarter, erupting for 43 points to go 21 points clear before Philadelphia gradually clawed back the lead to trail 71-63 at the break.

Maxey then sparked the Sixers into life after half-time as Philadelphia outscored the visitors 62-48 to close out the win and he later said the Sixers' tighter defensive display after the break proved to be the difference.

"It was all about stops," Maxey added. "They had something like 40 points in the first quarter and that's way too many points.

"Once we settled in and started getting stops, we turned the game around."

Sixers coach Doc Rivers praised the contribution of rising talent Maxey, who is catching the eye in his second year in the NBA.

"He's just playing great," Rivers said. "I'm on him a lot about being aggressive. Yelled at him about five times tonight. The more he's aggressive, the better we are.

"He's a fearless kid, he's playing great, and he's getting great shots. He's been great for us."

The win lifted the Sixers to second in the Eastern Conference at 39-23.

Elsewhere on Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a 34-point display as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Chicago Bulls 118-112 in another heavyweight East duel.

The Finals Most Valuable Player also hauled in 16 rebounds and finished with five assists and two steals as the reigning NBA champions showed their pedigree with a gutsy win on the road.

Jrue Holiday added 26 points for Milwaukee while Khris Middleton finished with 22 as the Bucks moved into third place in the East at 39-25, leapfrogging Chicago via a better head-to-head record.

Zach LaVine (30 points) and DeMar DeRozan (29) led the Chicago scorers.

