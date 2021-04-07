Mavericks tune their game to ensure Jazz's off-key night

LOS ANGELES • Luka Doncic scored 31 points as the Dallas Mavericks shrugged off the absence of Kristaps Porzingis to snap Utah's nine-game winning streak in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday.

The Slovenian All-Star spearheaded a superb offensive performance for the Mavs in a dominant 111-103 victory over the Western Conference leaders.

Doncic's tally included six three-pointers, while the guard also hauled down nine rebounds with eight assists.

It was a hugely impressive fifth consecutive victory for the Mavs, who improved to 28-21 to remain in seventh place in the West.

Dallas were jolted by confirmation just hours before tip-off that Porzingis would miss Monday's game with a sprained right wrist.

But the Mavs made light of the reshuffle with Dorian Finney-Smith weighing in with 23 points - including five from outside the arc - and Jalen Brunson adding 20 off the bench.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said his team had been determined to ask more questions of Utah after suffering a 120-101 defeat by the Western Conference pacesetters in January.

"The difference was we came out and were much more physical than the last time we played them," he said.

"That was light years ago. We knew we had to play with a lot more presence tonight."

Singling out the performance of Finney-Smith, who is back at full fitness after missing nine games earlier this season because of Covid-19, Carlisle said: "He's such an important part of our team. We needed his defence, his rebounding and his scoring. He did everything tonight."

Utah, who own the league's best record with 38 wins against 12 defeats, saw All-Star playmaker Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 16 points and four assists, effectively bottled up for long periods.

Elsewhere on Monday, guard Kyrie Irving delivered a 40-point masterpiece as the Brooklyn Nets won a thriller against the New York Knicks in the "Battle of the Big Apple".

A wild encounter saw the lead change hands 15 times, and Brooklyn clawed back a 14-point second-quarter deficit to grab the 114-112 win.

But the Nets' victory celebrations were muted by the early exit of All-Star James Harden, who played just four minutes before leaving the game with tightness in his right hamstring, joining Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Tyler Johnson and Landry Shamet on the injury list.

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said the team had withdrawn Harden as a precaution, and said there was no indication yet of a long-term injury problem.

"It's just something that we have to protect him. It's very frustrating for James but we can't risk it if we can afford not to," he said.

"He felt something so we're going to err on the side of caution... Hopefully, it's a short-term thing."

