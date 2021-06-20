Mann of the moment delivers

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Clippers are hungry for success, and they are not going to let anything get in their way.

Despite being down 2-0 in both rounds of their National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs, Tyronn Lue's men have fought back in style - 4-3 against the Dallas Mavericks and 4-2 over the Utah Jazz in their semi-finals.

They are the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 2-0 deficits in the same post-season.

Terance Mann poured in a career-high 39 points on Friday as the Clippers advanced to their first Western Conference Finals in their 51-year franchise history, beating the top seeds 131-119.

The victory was viewed by 17,105 at Staples Centre, marking the first time in 15 months the team had played in front of a full house after California eased Covid-19 safety restrictions on Tuesday.

"They have been starving, starved for success. We know when Kawhi (Leonard) went down, probably thinking the same thing over and over again," Lue said. "But our team, I just tell you, they just don't quit. It's a total team effort and we are all trying to win and our team is willing to do whatever it takes to win."

The Clippers, who were playing without their star forward Leonard due to a knee injury, stormed back in the second half after being down by 25 points in the third quarter to reach the league's final four, ending years of play-off frustration including a string of quarter-final exits.

They next face the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals today.

The 24-year-old Mann, in just his second career play-off start as he replaced Leonard, shot 15 of 21 from the field and drained seven of 10 three-pointers.

"I just trust my work," said Mann, whose previous regular season high was 25 points. "Everybody was telling me to shoot the ball and that is what I did."

He got plenty of help from the veterans on the team. Paul George scored 28 points and added nine rebounds and seven assists.

"It feels great," said George, 31. "They wrote us off when Kawhi went down. He (Mann) is one of the best young players and reminds me a lot of myself."

The Jazz got star guard Mike Conley back on Friday but it was not enough to salvage their series. Conley finished with five points in 26 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell, who was playing with a sore ankle, scored a team-high 39 points, dished out nine assists and had nine rebounds.

"At the beginning of the third we started turning the ball over and that got them going," said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. "We were late on our rotations and they took advantage of that."

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers used a collective offensive effort to come from behind and force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 24 points and Embiid tallied 22 points as the Sixers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 104-99. Curry also had six threes.

Game 7 is in Philadelphia today.

The Sixers' win means both Eastern semi-finals will go to a Game 7 after the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 6 against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Trae Young finished with 34 points and 12 assists for Atlanta, who are seeking to reach the Eastern Finals for the first time in six years.

