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Lynx guard Miles wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award in unanimous vote

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Aug 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) dribbles the ball against the Washington Mystics in the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Aug 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) dribbles the ball against the Washington Mystics in the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

REUTERS

Sept 28 - Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been unanimously named the 2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league said on Monday.

• A starter in all 40 of her appearances, Miles averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

• She broke Caitlin Clark's rookie scoring record (769 points) set in 2024, with 790 points.

• Miles swept the four WNBA Rookie of the Month awards during the regular season.

• She powered Minnesota to the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs where Lynx will seek a record fifth title.

• Received all 74 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.