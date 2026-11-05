Luka Doncic’s latest 40-point effort powers Los Angeles Lakers past Sacramento Kings

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Luka Doncic (right) hit 11 of his 23 shots, six of 13 three-point attempts and 12 of 13 foul shots.

Luka Doncic continued his season-opening scoring spree with 40 points, Austin Reaves added 21 and the Los Angeles Lakers kept the Sacramento Kings winless at home with a 116-103 triumph on the night of Nov 4.

After watching the Kings score 13 of the game’s first 18 points, the Lakers rallied into a 28-28 tie by period’s end. Los Angeles went on to lead by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, 16 in the third and 100-85 after two free throws by Ziaire Williams with 6:21 to play.

Getting two three-pointers from Malik Monk and another from Emanuel Sharp, the Kings made it a game late, pulling within 101-94 with 4:07 to go.

But Doncic, fouled on a three-point attempt, converted all three foul shots, then teamed with Walker Kessler for four more free throws in a seven-point run that doubled the margin and allowed the Lakers to coast to their third win in a row.

Doncic logged his third straight 40-point game, his fifth of the season. He hit 11 of his 23 shots, six of 13 three-point attempts and 12 of 13 foul shots. He also found time for team highs in rebounds (nine) and assists (seven).

Kessler finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals, while Williams and Collin Sexton chipped in with 10 points apiece off the bench.

Williams (two) and Matisse Thybulle (two) also had multiple steals for the Lakers, who turned 18 Sacramento turnovers into 23 points. Los Angeles gave the ball away just 12 times, resulting in only eight points.

Darius Acuff Jr. shot just eight-for-24 but managed a team-high 22 points and a game-high 12 assists for the Kings, who were coming off their first win of the season, 115-100 at Dallas on the night of Nov 2 .

Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 21 points, De’Andre Hunter 14 and Monk 13.

The Kings fell to 0-3 at home. REUTERS