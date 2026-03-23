Luka Doncic will be available as Los Angeles Lakers face NBA play-offs-bound Detroit Pistons

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Luka Doncic has been cleared to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ crunch clash with the Detroit Pistons on on March 25 (March 26, Singapore time) after a foul which triggered an automatic suspension was rescinded by the NBA.

– The Los Angeles Lakers barely kept their winning streak alive on March 21. They will go for 10 in a row when they visit the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons on March 25 (March 26, Singapore time).

Luke Kennard’s buzzer-beating three-pointer allowed the Lakers to pull off a 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic. Their last four victories have come on the road as Los Angeles improved to 46-25.

“We’ve had a number of things happen in the last couple of weeks, we’ve had a number of things happen on this road trip that has shown growth for our group,” coach J.J. Redick said.

“We did a good job of just playing through stuff, whether it was some cold shooting, some hot shooting for them for a little stretch there, getting down, playing on the road.”

Kennard was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks just before the trade deadline.

“Just being part of a new team, obviously you’re building new relationships, trying to find your role, what you do,” the 29-year-old guard said.

“But they brought me here for a reason, and that was to shoot. And it feels good. Feels good the way that everybody reacted, obviously.”

Luka Doncic will be eligible to play after the team successfully appealed to the league.

The superstar guard picked up his 16th technical for a verbal battle with Orlando’s Goga Bitadze, which would trigger an automatic one-game suspension for reaching the season limit. However, the technical was rescinded on March 22.

The Pistons (51-19) will not have All-Star Cade Cunningham in uniform for the third consecutive game. The team announced on March 19 that he is dealing with a collapsed lung and expected to miss an extended period of time.

Detroit have won three straight and six of their last seven contests. The Pistons clinched a first-round berth in the Eastern Conference play-offs with a 115-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on March 20.

Jalen Duren, the team’s other All-Star, has led the team in scoring during the three-game streak, averaging 27.7 points.

“I’m just proud of my group. Proud of where I’m at now,” he said.

“This is something that I’ve always known I can be. I’ve always known I can be one of the better players in this league, and I’ve still got a lot of room to grow. I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near as good as I can be.

“There’s still a lot of things I can get better at, but I’m proud of everybody... From where we’ve started to now, I’m proud of everybody who has been a part of it.”

Detroit’s defence were overwhelming in the first game of a four-game homestand. The Pistons forced 26 turnovers, which they turned into 32 points. Ausar Thompson recorded seven steals.

“I thought that was a point of emphasis for us going into the game (was) trying to figure out how our defence can create that chaos that we’re looking for, how that could create transition opportunities for us,” Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

“I think that’s something that we have the ability to do consistently, and if it gets us out in transition, lets our athletes be athletes (and) play advantage basketball, it’s going to help us.”

The Pistons defeated the Lakers 128-106 in their first meeting on Dec 30 in Los Angeles behind Cunningham’s 27 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, in NBA action on March 22, the Minnesota Timberwolves shrugged off the injury absence of Anthony Edwards to complete a come-from-behind 102-92 road victory over the Boston Celtics.

Minnesota trailed by 15 points early in the second quarter but rallied decisively in the fourth with a 16-0 run to outscore the Celtics 26-15 and silence a 19,156 crowd at Boston’s TD Garden.

The New York Knicks improved to 47-25 to remain hard on the heels of the Celtics in the East with a 145-113 demolition of the Washington Wizards.

In the Western Conference, Nikola Jokic’s 35th triple-double of the season powered the Denver Nuggets to a 128-112 defeat of the Portland Trail Blazers. REUTERS, AFP