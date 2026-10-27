Luka Doncic, unbeaten Lakers host improved Trail Blazers

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Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is averaging 34.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds in three games.

Luka Doncic has wasted little time establishing himself as the undisputed leader of the Los Angeles Lakers after LeBron James’ off-season departure.

Doncic is fresh off his 10th career regular-season 50-point outing as the undefeated Lakers prepare to host the improved Portland Trail Blazers at night on Oct 27. The six-time All-Star is off to a strong start , averaging 34.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds in three games.

His Oct 25 performance in a 132-123 road win over the Utah Jazz was the highlight. Doncic poured in 52 points, added 10 assists and eight rebounds, and helped the Lakers rebound from an 18-point first-half deficit.

Doncic made eight of 18 three-point attempts as part of 17-of-30 shooting.

“We showed a lot of character, a lot of heart,” Doncic said of the comeback. “You go down (almost) 20, you can easily just go away. But we stayed in the game, we talked to each other, and everybody talked a lot about the team. We showed a lot of potential there and we just came back and everybody was locked in.”

Doncic led the NBA with 33.5 points per game last season, earning his second scoring title after averaging a career-high 33.9 with Dallas in 2023-24.

He sent the message on Oct 25 that he will again be one of the top contenders for the scoring title.

Lakers coach JJ Redick viewed Doncic’s performance as something you’d see from a rock star.

“When he’s in the flow state, he gets into showman mode,” Redick said. “He’s on stage performing, and that’s always really fun to watch.”

Los Angeles star Austin Reaves shared similar sentiments.

“He’s always in showman mode,” Reaves said. “He’s always ready to get a bucket. Knowing that as a teammate, just let him do him and we’re gonna benefit from it as a team.”

Reaves chipped in 29 points against Utah and is averaging 26.7 points through three contests.

Portland ripped the visiting Phoenix Suns 124-83 in its opener on Oct 21 and then recorded a 128-120 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Oct 23.

The Trail Blazers scored the first 21 points of the game in their win over Phoenix. Two nights later, they trailed the entire first half before scoring the first 15 points of the third quarter en route to beating Sacramento.

“It was an ugly win,” Portland coach Micah Nori said of beating the Kings. “To come out the second half to go on a 15-0 run and really set the tone was great.”

All-Star forward Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 26 points, but there were plenty of contributors, as seven Portland players scored in double digits.

Damian Lillard and Toumani Camara added 19 points apiece, while Ja Morant scored 12. Reserves Sidy Cissoko (15), Robert Williams III (13) and Jrue Holiday (12) combined for 40 points.

“I think it’s proven in this league that you have to have depth all the way through,” Nori said. “To get seven guys in double figures on a night in which we didn’t really shoot well from 3 (29.2%) but we get ourselves to the free-throw line 30 times and only turn it over 10 times.

“We trust all those guys. The depth is why I think we’re an awfully good ball club, quite honestly.”

The Trail Blazers went 2-1 against the Lakers last season, but Doncic missed all three games due to injuries. REUTERS