Luka Doncic pumps in 42 points as Los Angeles Lakers stroll past Miami Heat in NBA

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Lakers guard Luka Doncic (centre) between Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (left) and guard Klay Thompson in Los Angeles on Nov 2.

Luka Doncic continued his strong play with 42 points and 13 assists, fuelling the Los Angeles Lakers to a 138-117 NBA victory over the visiting Miami Heat on Nov 2 night.

The Slovenian, who shot 14 for 24 from the floor, made six three-pointers while topping 40 points for the fourth time this season. He has hit the 40-point mark 22 times in 99 games since joining the Lakers, the sixth most in franchise history.

Austin Reaves made four treys while scoring 27 points for the Lakers, who have opened the season with six wins in eight games. Walker Kessler added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Sandro Mamukelashvili had 13 points off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 30 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and seven turnovers for the Heat (2-5), who had a two-game winning streak halted. Klay Thompson scored 19 points, Bam Adebayo had 16 points and nine rebounds and Davion Mitchell added 15 points and seven assists.

The Lakers shot 57.3% from the field and were 19 of 43 (44.2%) from three-point range.

The Heat hit 50.7% of their attempts from the floor, including 16 of 41 (39%) from behind the arc. Mitchell and Thompson each made four three-pointers.

Doncic scored 16 points in the first quarter, and both teams ratcheted up the offence in the second quarter with 42 points apiece.

The Lakers shot a solid 67.4% in the first half and Doncic scored 24 as they led 79-72 at half-time. Antetokounmpo had 20 points for Miami in the half, in which they shot 59.5%.

The Lakers scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and Kessler capped the spurt with a layup to make it 90-72.

He later scored on a dunk to push the edge to 99-78 with 5:23 left in the quarter.

Pelle Larsson later knocked down a trey and Adebayo followed with a three-point play as Miami moved within 108-93 with 1:15 remaining in the period.

Ziaire Williams nailed a trey with 54.6 seconds left as Los Angeles took a 111-93 lead into the final stanza. Kessler and Reaves opened the fourth with baskets to make it a 22-point margin.

Doncic reached 40 when he drained a three-pointer to give the Lakers a 128-106 lead with 5:37 left in the contest. The team’s largest lead was 24 points. REUTERS