Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving lead Mavericks over Thunder for 2-1 lead

P.J. Washington led the Mavs’ scoring with 27 points and Dereck Lively added 12 off the bench to help Dallas withstand a 31-point performance from Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander added 10 rebounds and four blocks, but was called for a charge with Doncic defending on a drive with 29 seconds left.

Both teams struggled to get their offences firing in the first quarter, but Dallas outrebounded Oklahoma City 17-5 and dominated in the paint to take a three-point lead through one period.

Dallas continued to control the boards, but Oklahoma City connected on 60 per cent of their shots in the second to take a 52-51 lead at halftime, pushing their advantage to 65-55 with an 11-0 scoring burst in the third.

The Mavs responded with a 16-0 run that featured a huge dunk by Washington and was capped by his three-pointer that pushed the hosts’ lead to 71-65.

The run energised the crowd, but Oklahoma City quickly cut the lead to one before the Mavs responded again, Irving connecting on a pair of three-pointers and feeding Daniel Gafford for a dunk before Tim Hardaway Jr. closed the period with a three-pointer that put Dallas up 82-78 going into the final quarter.

“We started to get some stops and then we started to run,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “We relied on our defence, we made some shots and our energy picked up.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said his young team – with an average age of just over 23 – got a little sloppy in the third quarter to squander a golden chance to grab a win in Dallas.

“We were up by 10 and had a pretty good grip on it and just didn’t stack quality enough possessions,” he said. “There are a lot of things we can learn from.”

Oklahoma City, the top seeds in the Western Conference, have now lost consecutive games after starting 5-0 in the playoffs.

“It’s extremely competitive,” said Thunder centre Chet Holmgren, who scored 13 points. “Both teams really want it. If you take the result out of it, it’s everything that you want to be going through in a basketball game.”

In the Eastern Conference, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 61 points to fire the Boston Celtics to a bounce-back NBA playoff win over Cleveland.

Tatum scored 33 points and Brown 28 as overall top seeds Boston, stunned by the Cavaliers on their home court in Game 2, beat the Cavs 106-93 in Cleveland to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven semi-final.

The Celtics emerged from a nip-and-tuck first quarter with a two-point lead and never trailed again.

“We just wanted to bounce back,” Tatum said.

“Essentially our back was against the wall, so it was a good test for us to see how we respond. We were up for the challenge.” AFP