Love backs Drew to get Cavaliers job

CLEVELAND (Ohio) • Larry Drew, the former associate head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, is now running the team even though he does not officially have the title of interim coach.

Drew, who has a National Basketball Association record of 143-169, would like his increased responsibilities to be spelt out and rewarded contractually - and Kevin Love, the Cavs' marquee player, is backing him in that effort.

Not long after the Cavs trounced the Atlanta Hawks 136-114 on Tuesday for their first win of the season, after six straight losses which led to the firing of Tyronn Lue on Sunday, Love told reporters that he "would love (Drew) to be the coach".

A season-high 26 points from Rodney Hood helped last season's NBA finalists get off the mark, while the Hawks were paced by 24 points from rookie Trae Young.

"Everybody knows how I feel about LD, especially after last year's little run we had. We felt that definitely helped, especially having another huge voice on the bench. Having him step in would be great," said the five-time All-Star Love, who missed his third straight game with a foot injury and is hoping to be back within two or three weeks .

The forward was referring to Drew's 9-1 record coaching the Cavs last spring while Lue took a leave of absence because of medical issues.

Drew's deal, which pays him almost US$1 million (S$1.38 million) this season, is in the upper tier among NBA assistants and expires in July.

While insisting that he is "going to be professional", he admitted that "there is a possibility that it (the impasse) may not be resolved".

It is not clear how long he would continue running the team without accepting the interim tag, with multiple media outlets reporting that the Cavs are looking at potential head-coach candidates from outside the organisation.

"I would never quit. I won't do that," he said. "I was told that there could be a possibility of them just bringing in somebody else to finish out the year and then I can move back into my original position as an associate head coach."

Drew has been an assistant for the majority of his NBA coaching career, having spent 24 seasons in the role, although he was the head coach of the Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks from 2010-13 and 2013-14 respectively.

REUTERS