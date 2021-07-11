Lots for bucks to improve: Giannis

MILWAUKEE • Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have not been able to beat Phoenix all season.

They have spent the past two days figuring out how. If they cannot solve the puzzle, they risk being swept in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

The Bucks enter today's Game 3 in the best-of-seven championship series trailing 2-0 and knowing no team in NBA history have won a series after dropping the first three games.

"We're going to figure out ways to put ourselves in position to win," Antetokounmpo said.

"We have to stay aggressive going back to Milwaukee. We know what the deal is."

The Suns edged the Bucks twice by a point in the regular season and beat them 118-105 and 118-108 at home in the first two games in Phoenix, with Chris Paul and Devin Booker guiding a versatile and aggressive attack.

"We took a step in the right direction but we have to keep getting better to put ourselves in position to win this series," Antetokounmpo said on what it will take to limit the offensive output of the All-Star guard pairing.

"Hopefully, we can carry it over to Game 3, and do even better and do it with more energy, and more physicality and make it tougher for them."

The Greek forward, a two-time Most Valuable Player, scored a game-high 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Game 2.

But the Bucks have not supplied him much help and his supporting cast need to step up. Jrue Holiday has shot a combined 11 of 35 from the floor, while Khris Middleton has fired a combined 17 of 42 from the floor in the first two games.

"Hopefully, we can knock down a couple more shots, limit them on some of those three-pointers and play a little bit faster or freer," Middleton said. "Knocking down some shots would make life a lot better for us. But also making things tougher, containing CP and Book, just not allowing them to get to their spots so easily.

"We've got to come out, be prepared and be ready for a dogfight. We've been in this hole before. It's not going to be easy, but we've got to find a way to do it."

The Bucks will draw hope from experience. They fell behind 2-0 to the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the Eastern Conference play-offs but won the next two at home, advancing in seven games.

With their home fans watching the next two Finals games for the first time since 1974, the 1971 NBA champions are not prepared to wave the white flag this early. "Hopefully, we can believe in one another and we can play together and have fun," Antetokounmpo said. "We can compete and dive on the floor, we can make shots, put ourselves in a position to win.

"There are a lot of things we have to improve. Rebounding the ball. We can make more shots. Getting good looks. I don't know if we're going to win the next game or the game after that. But I know we're going to compete."

The Suns, in their first Finals appearance since 1993, are two triumphs shy of the team's first title and momentum is with them.

Forward Mikal Bridges, who scored 27 points for Phoenix in Game 2, has eyes on the prize.

"Got to treat it like it's Game 1," he said. "No matter what, our next game is our most important game. Just stay locked in. It's not over and we got to just keep playing our way."

