Los Angeles Lakers snap skid in ‘must-win’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game National Basketball Association losing streak on Jan 7, clawing out a 106-103 victory in a cross-town tussle with the LA Clippers – one of the hottest teams in the league.

LeBron James scored 25 points, Anthony Davis added 22 and 10 rebounds and the Lakers got a big lift from their reserves, including 13 points from D’Angelo Russell.

Said Davis: “We played like we needed to win, like it was a must-win. We competed on both sides of the basketball. We’ve just got to build off of it. We know what we have in the locker room. We know what it takes to win, and we displayed that tonight.”

The Lakers seized the first double-digit lead of the contest on Russell’s three-pointer early in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers, taking advantage of a spate of Lakers turnovers, pulled level on three free throws from Norman Powell with 2:19 remaining.

Taurean Prince drained a three-pointer to put the Lakers back up for good, Powell missing a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final second.

Said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue: “We just didn’t play a good offensive game. There was a bad flow to the game offensively. I thought our defence was pretty good, but offensively we couldn’t get in a flow or a rhythm.”