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Live NBA games to be shown on Disney+ from Oct 22

Viewers can watch 80 live regular-season games, up to 24 play-offs, conference finals and NBA Finals games on ESPN on the streaming platform as part of their existing subscription.

SINGAPORE – Basketball fans here can catch live NBA action on the Disney+ streaming platform from Oct 22 till the 2035/36 season without paying extra.

Viewers can watch 80 live regular-season games, up to 24 play-offs, conference finals and NBA Finals games on ESPN on the streaming platform as part of their existing subscription, Disney+ and ESPN announced on Oct 19.

The play-off games include the conference semi-finals, and all games from one conference finals series per season, beginning with the 2026/27 Western Conference finals.

Fans will also be able to catch events such as the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the NBA Draft on Disney+.

Production and coverage will be led by sports broadcasting network ESPN, which is majority-owned by Disney through a subsidiary and is broadcasting the NBA for a 25th consecutive season.

The broadcasts will be accompanied by commentary and expert analysis throughout the season.

Currently, viewers here can catch selected games on Amazon’s Prime Video or via a season pass on the NBA app.

“Asia Pacific is an incredibly important sports region, with a deep-rooted passion for basketball and a fan base that brings tremendous energy to the sports culture,” said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, the head of ESPN Asia Pacific.

“Bringing ESPN to Disney+ allows us to build on that passion, connecting fans with more of the sports, athletes and stories they love, while strengthening ESPN’s position as one of the leading sports destinations in Singapore and across the region.”

The development signals Disney+’s widening foray into sports after the streaming service and ESPN announced it will stream Super Bowl LXI live on Feb 14, 2027.

ESPN was launched on Disney+ in Europe and selected Asia-Pacific markets, including Singapore, on April 7, allowing the network to connect with sports fans in approximately 100 markets around the world.

The NBA tips off on Oct 20 when the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons. Reigning champions New York Knicks kickstart their title defence also on Oct 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers, whose headline signing LeBron James will be playing in his record-breaking 24th season.