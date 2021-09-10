Lillard to remain with Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES • Damian Lillard has removed any lingering doubt about his immediate future, saying on social media on Wednesday that he will be back with the Portland Trail Blazers to open the 2021-22 season.

There was speculation this off-season that the six-time All-Star (right) could be on the move, especially after Portland were eliminated from the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs in the opening round for the second time in two seasons.

The guard, also known as "Dame Dolla" is regarded as one of the most clutch players in the league.

But despite his reputation, the Tokyo Games gold medallist has never been to the NBA Finals in a nine-year spell with the Trail Blazers, the only team he has played for since being drafted in 2012.

With the Western Conference stacked with far stronger teams, Portland are again not expected to go far when the season begins on Oct 19.

Speculation that the 31-year-old could be on the way out centred on a report that he was disappointed with the hiring of rookie Chauncey Billups as head coach.

The Philadelphia 76ers are also known to be interested in trading Ben Simmons for Lillard in a like-for-like swop after the former flopped in the play-offs last season, leading the Sixers, the No. 1 team in the East, to reportedly lose faith in him.

But it appears Lillard is content to stay in Portland for now, posting on Instagram: "Back for more... #RipCity is my city." The photo showed him weaving his way through a sea of cameras and fans on the way to the back of the Moda Centre, the team's home arena.

While success has eluded him on the court, he has had much to celebrate recently after getting married over the weekend in a star-studded wedding attended by VIPs like rappers Snoop Dogg and Common, and a bevy of NBA stars.

Lillard averaged 28.8 points over 67 games last season with 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

In 2019, he agreed to a four-year contract extension that will begin with the upcoming season. He is set to be paid US$39.3 million (S$52.8 million) by the Blazers this season and US$48.8 million in 2024-25, the final season of the deal, according to Spotrac.

REUTERS