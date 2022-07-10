Lillard extends Portland contract

NEW YORK • Damian Lillard has agreed to a two-year contract extension worth US$122 million (S$170.5 million) with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to multiple reports on Friday.

ESPN and The Athletic reported the terms of the deal, expected to be signed over the weekend, which ensures the 31-year-old would make US$137 million in the next three National Basketball Association (NBA) seasons before the extension for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 campaigns.

Lillard, who has spent his entire 10-year NBA career with Portland, averaged 24 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 steals last season.

But he played in only 29 games - the fewest of his career - due to surgery for an abdominal injury in January.

The Blazers went 27-55 last season, missing the play-offs for the first time since 2013, when Lillard was the NBA's Rookie of the Year.

In his time with Portland, the team's deepest play-off run was to the 2019 Western Conference Finals, when the Trail Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

Lillard, a six-time NBA All-Star, was a member of the United States Olympic team who captured the gold medal in Tokyo last year.

He will return to a vastly different backcourt, with the Blazers during his absence trading away C. J. McCollum, his long-time fellow guard, to the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday, Lillard said after watching games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas that he was frustrated by the long layoff but was confident the surgery would extend his longevity in the league.

"My body is stronger than it was before in certain areas," he added.

