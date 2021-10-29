Leonard's loss bites as Clippers fall to Cavaliers

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Clippers were billed as one of the favourites for the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship this season.

But four games into the campaign, it looks increasingly clear it will be a struggle without Kawhi Leonard.

No timeframe has been placed on the return of the 2019 Finals Most Valuable Player, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury in last season's play-offs, with some reports suggesting he could even sit out the entire term.

Without his fellow All-Star teammate, the scoring load has fallen on Paul George and the forward admitted on Wednesday that fatigue was getting to him.

Collin Sexton scored 26 points and Evan Mobley recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds on his return to Los Angeles as the Cleveland Cavaliers led the Clippers, who slipped to their third defeat in four games, wire-to-wire in a 92-79 win.

The visitors never trailed en route to their third consecutive victory and second on a five-game road swing, as they secured their first road win over the Clippers since March 2016.

Cleveland locked up Los Angeles defensively, holding them to just 35.6 per cent shooting from the floor and 22 per cent (nine of 41) from behind the three-point arc.

Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum paced the Clippers with 16 points apiece, but George had just 12 points, even as he pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.

On missing Leonard, he said: "I feel comfortable with all the shots I've been getting. Legs are just heavy right now.

"As games come up, my body will get used to playing this load. Thirty-five minutes... That fatigue will go away.

"After a night like this, the only way is to get better."

Jackson added: "Yeah, they beat us up pretty good all around."

After finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference last season and failing to make the play-offs for the third year in a row, the Cavaliers are off to a 3-2 start.

The acquisition of Mobley, the No. 3 pick in this year's NBA draft, has so far been a shrewd one.

The forward, a San Diego native and University of Southern California college basketball star, has scored double figures in all five games so far and he was delighted to be back on familiar territory.

"Feels great to be back home," he said.

"I had a lot of family cheering for me and it felt great playing in front of them."

1 Cleveland Cavaliers recorded their first away win over the LA Clippers since March 2016.

Sexton also caught the eye of Cavs great and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who tweeted a shout-out, referencing the Cleveland guard's "Young Bull" nickname after a monster dunk on Batum.

Sexton said: "He (James) wasn't expecting that one. I've just been trying to lay the ball up.

"Coach has been pretty much telling me just go to the basket. I was just going and I took off."

REUTERS