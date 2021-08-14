Leonard signs new Clippers deal

LOS ANGELES • After declining a US$36 million (S$48.9 million) player option earlier this month, All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard officially re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

The team did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Yahoo Sports and The Athletic reported the 30-year-old signed a four-year contract with the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference finalists.

According to The Athletic, the deal is worth US$176.3 million.

Leonard underwent surgery on a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee on July 13, and there is no timetable for his return.

A Los Angeles native, Leonard first joined the Clippers in 2019 after a high-stakes free-agency period and having led the Toronto Raptors to their maiden NBA championship. However, he and Paul George, who left the Oklahoma City Thunder at the same time, have yet to take the Clippers to the NBA Finals.

Last season, the Clippers reached the West Finals but lost in six games to the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard missed the Clippers' last eight post-season games, including their entire best-of-seven series with the Suns.

The two-time Finals Most Valuable Player (2014, 2019) and two-time Defensive Player of the Year (2015, 2016) averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest last season.

Despite the injury concerns - he is guaranteed to miss the Oct 19 start date of next season and possibly a large part of the campaign - the Clippers still hope to build their team around their star player when he returns.

"Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day," said Lawrence Frank, the team's president of basketball operations, in a statement.

"We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.

"This agreement marks another important moment for our franchise and our fans, as we strive to create a championship-calibre organisation, where players find the success and fulfilment they seek. We're eager to continue building with Kawhi."

Without putting a timeframe on the player's comeback, Frank added: "For now, we will do whatever we can to support him in his recovery from injury. We look forward to seeing him back where he wants to be, on the court with his teammates."

REUTERS