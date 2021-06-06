Leonard scores 45 pts as Clippers force Game 7

DALLAS • Kawhi Leonard said: "I didn't want to go home."

The reason was as simple as that, as he tied his post-season career high with 45 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 104-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. They staved off elimination and forced Game 7 in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference series.

The Clippers kept their season alive by winning in front of an almost full house at Dallas' American Airlines Centre, marking the first time in NBA history that the road team have won the first six games in a best-of-seven series.

Game 7 is today at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, where the Mavericks have won three games.

"If we don't want to go home, we pay attention to details, have faith, shoot the ball with confidence," said Leonard of facing elimination in front of 18,300 Dallas fans in the first-round of the play-offs.

"If you do that, you can live with the results."

The forward carried the Clippers on his back, shooting 18-of-25 from the floor and draining five of nine three-pointers.

He became just the fourth player in play-off history with 45 points and 70 per cent shooting while facing elimination, joining LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain and Jamal Murray.

"I had to insert myself into the game," he added. "My teammates found me, I got some open looks, knocked them down and I just kept going from there."

Reggie Jackson added 25 and Paul George scored 20 points with 13 rebounds, as the Clippers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter.

Luka Doncic scored 29 points with 11 assists for the Mavericks, who are seeking to avenge a first-round play-off loss to the Clippers last season when they were ousted in six games. Tim Hardaway Jr added 23 points for Dallas.

"(Kawhi) destroyed us. He had a hell of a game. That's what he does," Doncic said of Leonard.

Doncic, who scored 42 points in a Game 5 win, waited until late in the match on Friday to score a large portion of his points.

But the Mavericks shot just 29 per cent from the field in the final quarter and 41 per cent overall.

Doncic insisted the Mavericks' winning record at Staples Centre has them confident about Game 7.

"We all believe we can win Game 7," he said.

