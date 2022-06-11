LeBron wants to own team in Vegas

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, recently declared by Forbes magazine as the National Basketball Association's (NBA) first active player worth US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion), has a new goal - owning an NBA team in Las Vegas.

In a social media video clip yesterday, the 37-year-old forward spoke about his latest desire.

"I want to own a team," James said. "I want to buy a team, for sure. I want a team in Vegas."

The veteran had stated in the past of his interest in becoming an NBA franchise owner, saying last year it was his "goal" and "it will be sooner than later".

Las Vegas has been often mentioned as a prime spot for an expansion club along with Seattle, although NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week there are no immediate plans for expansion from 30 teams.

But he conceded if the league were to expand, both Seattle and Vegas would be top of the list.

"Those are wonderful markets," he said. "We were in Seattle. I'm sorry we are no longer there. We have a WNBA team in Seattle in an almost brand-new building that's doing spectacular.

"And Las Vegas, where we will be at our summer league in July, has shown itself to be a great sports market as well."

There is a plan for a major new arena in Vegas, which is already the home of a National Football League and a National Hockey League team and "Sin City" has often been mentioned as a possible relocation site for Major League Baseball's Oakland A's.

James, a four-time NBA champion, owns SpringHill Company, an entertainment development and production firm that made Space Jam: A New Legacy - a film released last year starring the former Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers star.

He is also a part owner of Fenway Sports Group, which owns MLB's Boston Red Sox, English Premier League club Liverpool and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE