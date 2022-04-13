LeBron wants roster changes, Vogel sacked

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James is expecting significant changes this summer, after the Los Angeles Lakers missed the play-offs for the seventh time in the past nine National Basketball Association seasons.

The overhaul started on Monday after the Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel, ending his three-year tenure at the Crypto.com Arena.

On Vogel, who led the Lakers to the 2019-20 championship, their joint-record 17th title, James said: "I respect Frank as a coach and as a man... The partnership that we've had over the past few years has been nothing but just candid, great conversations.

"He's a guy who gives everything to the game... I've got nothing but respect for him."

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka confirmed Vogel paid the price for an underachieving season, saying: "This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point."

James averaged 30.3 points per game this season, becoming the first player to improve his career scoring average from the previous year in his 19th season. The All-Star also scored 30-plus points 34 times, easily setting another NBA record for a player in his 19th season.

He is eligible for a contract extension with the Lakers this summer but said on Monday he had not had a conversation with the franchise about it.

The 37-year-old forward hinted at trades and is mulling any "roster that can bring more wins" next season.

His partnership with eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis was the key reason for their last title and the four-time NBA champion sees no reason why it should be broken up.

But "King James" admitted there is a need to understand what has changed for the team since then, pointing to the numerous injuries in 2020-21, which saw them exit the first round of the Western Conference play-offs to the Phoenix Suns, and this regular season.

Davis played 40 games this term after featuring in just 36 in 2020-21 and a veteran roster assembled around the star nucleus was unable to pick up the slack.

"The reason we were not very good together is we weren't on the damn floor together. That's the No. 1 damn thing," said the centre.

Roundly critiqued for pushing the Lakers to pursue Russell Westbrook, who flopped badly, and reportedly discouraging the signing of DeMar DeRozan in free agency, James claimed his focus will be on getting ready for training camp.

"I think the front office will do whatever it takes to win," he said, adding he would share his opinion if asked for it.

On rumours James may seek a trade, Pelinka added: "Every indication we've received is he sees the Lakers as his home."

The veteran also refuted the rumours, saying: "I came here to win a championship.

"I came here to win more. I can still produce at a high level, as I showed this year."

