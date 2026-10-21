LeBron James, Sixers spoil Knicks party as NBA season tips off

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Tyrese Maxey (in blue) of the Philadelphia 76ers scored a game-high 28 points as the Sixers beat defending NBA champions New York Knicks.

NEW YORK – LeBron James and his new Philadelphia 76ers teammates crashed the New York Knicks’ season-opening celebrations on Oct 20, beating the defending NBA champions 106-100 on the night they raised their title banner at Madison Square Garden.

James, 41 and entering a record-extending 24th NBA season with his fourth team, scored 14 points and handed out seven of the 76ers’ 28 assists in a tantalising glimpse of how he will be a facilitator for younger teammates like Tyrese Maxey – who led all scorers with 28 points.

“I could be a lot better,” James told broadcaster NBC. “Still getting my rhythm, obviously just a little bit over two weeks with the new squad.

“But I like the way we played. I think we played exceptionally well, especially defensively.”

Jaylen Brown, the former Boston Celtics star who arrived in Philly in a stunning trade for Paul George in July, scored 19 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Centre Joel Embiid added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 21 points and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 19 points with 12 rebounds, but after regaining the lead in the third quarter, the 76ers repelled every Knicks charge.

The Knicks ended a 53-year title drought with their victory over the San Antonio Spurs in last season’s NBA Finals.

Knicks legends including Bill Bradley, Earl Monroe and Walt Frazier handed out the Knicks’ championship rings in an emotional pre-game ceremony at the Garden, where the crowd featured diehard celebrity Knicks fans like Ben Stiller and Spike Lee along with other famous faces including rocker Jon Bon Jovi and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Before the club’s third championship banner was raised to the rafters, NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Brunson told fans the Knicks were “ready to turn the page as a team”.

“But one thing I would like to say – the joy that this city had this summer we’d love to replicate that again,” Brunson said of a Knicks team aiming to be the first repeat champions since 2018.

James, a four-time NBA champion and the league’s all-time leading scorer, admitted that winning on another team’s ring ceremony night was especially satisfying.

“It’s pretty special,” he said.

Both teams were slow to fire offensively. James scored his first points for his new team with a lay-up that cut the deficit to 19-18 late in the first quarter.

The Knicks pushed their lead to 10 three times in the second quarter but the Sixers chipped away and trailed by four at half-time.

A 76ers steal culminated in Brown’s alley-oop pass to James for a basket that pulled the Sixers within one early in the third quarter and James’s running lay-up put Philadelphia back in front, 64-63.

They would trade the lead before the 76ers pulled away for good, hanging on after New York cut the deficit to one late in the final period.

In the nightcap of the opening day triple-header, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs took on two-time defending MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals.

Pistons rally

The NBA’s 81st season tipped off in Detroit, where the Pistons used a fierce second-half fightback to spoil George’s sparkling Celtics debut in a duel of last season’s top two regular-season teams.

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren scored 22 points each and Duncan Robinson scored 15 of his 21 in the fourth quarter as the Pistons rallied for a 121-113 victory.

Trailing by as many as 22 in the third period, the Pistons unleashed a 23-0 scoring run in the fourth to seize the lead.

“We just didn’t do our brand of basketball good enough in the first half and we had to turn it up,” Cunningham said. “We had a good talk at half-time and lit that fire a little bit better.”

Nine-time All-Star George scored 38 points, the most by any player in his Celtics debut, and added five rebounds, five steals and three assists.

“Felt great competing with these guys,” George said. “But I’m not a moral victory guy so, means nothing. We lost. We’ve just got to get ready for the next one.” AFP