LeBron puts on great show for Kobe

LOS ANGELES • Kobe Bryant strolled through a tunnel at the Staples Centre with his daughter Gianna on the way to their courtside seats on Sunday night.

The first player he encountered on the court was Dwight Howard, with whom he clashed when they were teammates in 2013.

The two embraced each other.

Moments later, Anthony Davis, who has long considered Bryant a mentor, walked over for a hug and a handshake.

After the National Basketball Association game started, LeBron James made his way over to the Los Angeles Laker great and a cheer burst through the arena as they shared a moment.

The former then put on a show for him. Against a young Atlanta Hawks team playing back-to-back games in Los Angeles, the hosts dominated with ease, behind another aggressive effort from James.

The Lakers beat them 122-101 to improve to a league-leading 11-2.

James had a game-high 33 points with 12 assists and seven rebounds, while the Hawks were paced by Trae Young, who scored 31 points.

The forward later declared he was "trying to put on a show" for Bryant, who seldom visited Staples Centre after his 2016 retirement.

"That's one of the greatest players to play this game, taking time out of his day on a Sunday," James told ESPN. "So I'm just giving him a reason, like, 'OK, we might come to another game.'

"Just having him in the building and knowing what he meant to this franchise, what it means to be a part of this Laker Nation and Laker family, it's a beautiful thing.

"And for me, I grew up watching, admiring. I was one of the kids, obviously, who had a chance to come out straight out of high school, so he did it, and I was just watching him.

"It's just so surreal for me, just a kid from Akron... Even at this point in my career, it's still special."

Howard, who had two points and nine rebounds off the bench, also told USA Today that there were no hard feelings between the pair as he was "all about positive vibes" now.

"That's the past. This is a new age, a new day," the reserve centre said. "It was cool, man."

