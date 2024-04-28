LeBron James stars as Los Angeles Lakers stay alive with NBA play-off win over Denver Nuggets

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers, fuelled by 30 points from star LeBron James, gave themselves “another lifeline” in the National Basketball Association play-offs on April 27, with a 119-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Down 3-0 to the defending champions and facing elimination, the Lakers stood firm on their home floor, weathering a triple-double from Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to send the series back to Denver for Game 5 on April 29.

After the Lakers let double-digit leads evaporate in losing each of the first three games, James scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to ensure it didn’t happen again.

“I love the fourth quarter,” James said. “I understand it is close-out time and we haven’t been able to do that versus this team through three games.

“So tonight I had an opportunity to do that and I wanted to deliver,” added the 39-year-old, who connected on six of eight shots in the final period, drew a charge and came up with a steal that he parlayed into a dunk at the other end.

But the four-time NBA champion wasn’t ready to celebrate the Lakers’ first win over Denver in 12 contests, since December of 2022, knowing that no NBA team has rallied from 3-0 down to win a playoff series.

“We’re still down 3-1,” he said. “The only opportunity for us is just to play the next game. We’ve given ourselves another lifeline, and it’s a one-game series for us.”

Anthony Davis added 25 points and a whopping 23 rebounds for Los Angeles. Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell scored 21 points apiece.

Russell repaid the faith of coach Darvin Ham, who kept him in the starting line-up after he went scoreless in Game 3.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic scored 33 points with 14 rebounds and 14 assists.