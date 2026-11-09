LeBron James shines as Sixers hand Bulls 7th straight defeat in NBA

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Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) during the second half on Nov 8.

MIAMI - LeBron James had his best game yet for the Philadelphia 76ers, who bounced back with a 127-121 win in Chicago on Nov 8 over a Bulls side that has now lost seven straight NBA games.

Veteran superstar James scored 22 points – his highest tally since joining the Sixers this summer – and a return to form after a paltry eight points in the disappointing loss to Cleveland on Nov 6.

James also had five assists while Jaylen Brown top-scored with 29, Tyrese Maxey poured in 27 and Joel Embiid pulled down 10 rebounds.

The star-studded Sixers have lost just twice so far this season, for their best start after 11 games since 2000.

Philadelphia grabbed the lead early in the second quarter and never trailed from there, though a resilient Chicago pulled within two points in the closing stages.

“We have a lot of guys that’s been in situations, late-game situations, and we have a ‘no panic’ button,” said James.

“We understand that we got to get stops on this end, but if teams make a run, we understand how to be calm on the other end as well.”

The Bulls remain joint-bottom of the Eastern Conference with the Milwaukee Bucks – the only team Chicago has beaten so far this campaign.

They were without shooting guard Norman Powell, their second-leading scorer this season, who was placed on the injury report hours before tip-off with back discomfort.

But Josh Giddey provided some hope with a double-double including 19 points and 15 assists.

Meanwhile, James’ former Los Angeles Lakers team overcame the absence of red-hot talisman Luka Doncic to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116, and also move to 9-2.

Austin Reaves (15) of the Los Angeles Lakers drives around John Collins (20) of the Detroit Pistons during the first half on Nov 8. PHOTO: AFP

Doncic, who has been averaging more than 40 points per game this season, was left out with lower back tightness, the team announced.

Austin Reaves stepped up, scoring 43 points, including two calm free throws in the final seconds to take the game beyond Detroit’s reach.

The Lakers never trailed but had to fight hard to retain a razor-thin lead for most of the fourth quarter.

Daniss Jenkins led the Pistons’ comeback attempt from the bench with 31 points, while Kevin Huerter added 24.

The Charlotte Hornets announced that forward Kon Knueppel will miss at least four weeks with a left hamstring strain, while guard Dennis Schroder is out for at least two weeks with the same injury. AFP