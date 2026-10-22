LeBron James set to make 76ers home debut against his hometown Cavaliers

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In the first game of his record 24th NBA season, LeBron James registered 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The new-look Philadelphia 76ers are off to a flying start – and now they will take the court in front of the home fans for the first time on Oct 22 when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town.

The Sixers’ starting line-up returns Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe, although a couple of star-studded additions – LeBron James and Jaylen Brown – have raised expectations in the City of Brotherly Love.

The team looked a bit rusty early in the Oct 20 season opener against the defending champions New York Knicks, but a strong second half resulted in a promising 106-100 triumph.

Maxey led the way with 28 points, while Brown had 19 and Embiid chipped in with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

“We’re not even at the tip of the iceberg in terms of chemistry, understanding ourselves on the floor, understanding our spacing,” said Brown, who added eight rebounds and six assists.

“We’re still at the very early stages of what we can possibly be. So it’s a good sign that we can win while still being in that early stage.”

In the first game of his record 24th NBA season, James registered 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia in the off-season after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We’re still new to each other,” James said. “We had some turnovers that were kind of unforced. Tonight we knew we gave them some pick-sixes in the first half, and we gave them offensive rebounds. We cleaned that up in the second half and that’s the sign of a good team.”

Many NBA pundits thought James would re-sign with the Cavaliers in the off-season after two previous stints with his hometown team. However, his decision to join the Sixers left Cleveland with a similar core as the team looks to build on a trip to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavaliers, like the Sixers, fell victim to the Knicks last post-season as New York stormed its way to the title. But with returning standouts Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, hopes are once again sky high in Cleveland.

“Can’t run from anything now,” Allen said. “This is our time to go and show what we’re made of. It’s now or never.”

For Harden, as he enters his 18th season – and his first full campaign with Cleveland – only one goal remains.

“The only thing I’m missing is a championship,” he said. “I want to win a championship. You can have the best talented team, which I’ve been on before, and still not win. You know what I mean? We’ve got a long way to go, but I love the direction, steps that we’re taking and where we are as a unit from top to bottom.”

The Cavaliers’ key addition in the off-season was 24-year-old swingman Peyton Watson, who was acquired in a trade with the Denver Nuggets after averaging a career-high 14.6 points a season ago.

The Sixers certainly will keep a close on Watson, who shot 41.1% from three-point range last season, as they look to build off their opening win.

“Listen, it’s one game,” Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse cautioned. “I’m really happy to come here and get a win. They’re a hell of a team. When I wake up tomorrow, I’ll probably forget about it and start getting ready for Cleveland.”

The Cavaliers went 4-0 against the Sixers in 2025-26. REUTERS