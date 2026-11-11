LeBron James, other NBA stars behind new U18 elite league

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LeBron James (pictured) and Kevin Durant are early investors in the league with their business partners Maverick Carter and Rich Kleiman, respectively.

Futures Basketball League, founded and funded, in part, by some of the biggest names in the NBA, will begin play next spring with 120 of the best under-18 boys basketball players in the United States, the group announced on Nov 10.

The inaugural season will feature 12 regional teams made up of prospects from the high school classes of 2028 through 2031, playing against each other on weekends from April to August.

Among the founders and early investors are LeBron James and Kevin Durant with their business partners Maverick Carter and Rich Kleiman, respectively. Former NBA No.1 draft picks Derrick Rose (2008) and Paolo Banchero (2022) are on board as team owners.

Participants will receive NIL – Name, Image, and Likeness – funds and training that includes “coaching, development and education”, according to a news release.

The goal of the Futures league is to give the nation’s top players one central league. Currently, they are divided among a variety of spring and summer programs, some sponsored by shoe companies.

“The top 150 basketball players under 18 in the country play on over 200 different teams in seven different leagues in the spring and summer season,” said Jason Stein, the league’s chairman and co-founder.

“And it’s not fair they don’t get fair value for their NIL and they don’t get professional coaching structure – so this needs to exist.

“The system around these athletes hasn’t risen to their level,” Stein added.

“Futures is changing that by investing in the development of these young men on and off the court, recognising their value, and giving fans around the world a chance to watch the future of basketball,” he said.

According to the league, it already has signed some top prospects to NIL agreements and will announce the names of the first signees in the coming weeks.

“Futures has the potential to make a real impact on the next generation of basketball talent,” said Banchero, who plays for the Orlando Magic.

“Bringing the country’s top young players together to compete, grow and learn from some of the best in the game is incredibly exciting. I’m proud to be part of something that puts the future of the game first.”

Plans call for the season to run through August., with games played over 10 weekends in “top US markets” and closing with a national championship weekend.

The league schedule will be tailored to accommodate the high school season, NCAA live periods, the NBPA Top 100 Camp and USA Basketball commitments. REUTERS