LeBron James is joining Philadelphia 76ers in 2-year deal worth US$8 million, says agent

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LeBron James in action against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso and center Chet Holmgren during the 2026 NBA Play-offs at the Los Angeles Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena on May 9.

NEW YORK – LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, said he is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers for his 24th NBA season.

James, 41, announced his plans on July 24 in a post on X. The move comes after he spent eight seasons with Los Angeles Lakers, including winning his fourth NBA Championship in 2020.

He also led the Miami Heat to NBA crowns in 2012 and 2013, and brought his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers a title in 2016.

He is looking to make the same magic happen in what Rich Paul, James’ agent, tells ESPN will be a two-year deal worth US$8 million (S$10.3 million).

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energise a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James posted on X.

The NBA legend was considering several clubs but will join a 76ers team that traded for forward Jaylen Brown from Boston and boasts a line-up that will also include star centre Joel Embiid and guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

James averaged 20.9 points a game for the Lakers last season and said he was considering retirement strongly when the campaign concluded.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” James posted on X.

“I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.”

Paul played up the potential clubs James could join during more than three weeks of mystery about where he might sign.

Would James return home to Cleveland, return to Miami, possibly join pals Stephen Curry and Draymond Green at the Golden State Warriors? Would he find another contender to boost?

“This is my last decision,” James posted. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family.

“What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

James did send his regrets to some of his other suitors, posting: “Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always be home!”

The move will likely separate him from his son Bronny, who is under contract with the Lakers for next season. Last season, they became the first father-son duo in league history to play on the same NBA team together.

James’ business interests include being an equity partner in Fenway Sports Group, which owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and Premier League football club Liverpool.

He also co-founded the media and entertainment venture SpringHill Company, which was once valued at more than US$700 million before merging with Fulwell 73 in 2024. BLOOMBERG, AFP