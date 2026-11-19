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IMG K-Star guard Edwardson Molino receiving the National Basketball League Division 1 Final MVP award from Basketball Association of Singapore president Seah Liang Bing, with captain Jackson Mah holding the championship trophy.

SINGAPORE – Edwardson Molino has enjoyed, by his own description, a “surreal” last two months in basketball.

In October, the 19-year-old Singaporean permanent resident beat visiting Canadian basketball influencer Matt Kiatipis 5-4 in a one-on-one battle before winning the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) Under-23 championship with IMG K-Star.

And on Nov 14, he was part of the outfit’s senior team that announced themselves as the new powerhouses of Singapore basketball when they won the National Basketball League Division 1 title after beating 2025 champions Eng Tat Hornets 82-60 in the final.

The coronation marked a remarkable rise to the top for IMG K-Star, who were formed only in 2025 when Influence Basketball Group merged with Sheng Tian Yan and won the Division 2 title on their first attempt.

Molino posted 18 points and four rebounds in the final to also earn the Final Most Valuable Player award.

“What I enjoy most about this team,” said the guard, “is that I feel like I’m always playing with a bunch of friends and always having fun with one another. I love that we have each other’s backs and support one another like one big family.

“I’m so, so proud we are able to come this far. As part of a new Division 1 team, I was a little nervous and excited at first, but as games progressed, I grew more confident and matured as a player.

“The team clicked really well together and our chemistry was built pretty well and fast. Despite some bumps on the road, we managed to figure out our weaknesses and turn them into strengths. So, out of all my achievements, the Division 1 title felt the most meaningful and memorable because of the journey.”

IMG K-Star co-founder Alan Choo, who is also BAS vice-president, credited the strong support from their management team, media partners and stakeholders such as karaoke operator K-Star Entertainment.

“This season, we entered Division 1 as underdogs, with a nothing-to-lose mindset and a strong hunger to win. What encouraged me most was the trust within the team, from the management to the players,” said Choo.

“Throughout the season, we stayed united, without internal conflicts disrupting our focus. That reflects our culture: Everyone is valued, everyone contributes, and no individual is above the team. We move forward together.”

The unity was on display in front of a packed 700-strong crowd at the Singapore Basketball Centre on Nov 14, with more than 2,000 others watching a live stream on social media, as IMG K-Star rebounded from an early 13-6 deficit.

They still trailed the Hornets 41-42 midway through the third quarter of the game before exploding into life in the final period for a resounding win.

IMG K-Star coach Nathaniel Salanga hailed his team’s effervescence , depth and chemistry as key to their success.

Molino and 20-year-olds Collin Vincent (16 points, seven rebounds) and Elvis Lim (11 points, eight rebounds) are a trio who have almost a decade of friendship since playing together for Bukit Panjang Government High School.

They were complemented by 23-year-olds Vince Pados (12 points, 11 rebounds) from Germany and captain Jackson Mah (13 points, five rebounds), as well as a deep bench.

Salanga said: “Championships are won not by just five players, but by the entire team... who gives us quality minutes when called upon, understand their roles and contribute in ways that do not always show up on the scoreboard.

“Our youth gives us the ability to maintain intensity, push the tempo, and keep fighting until the final buzzer. Our energy and conditioning allowed us to keep pushing when it mattered most.

“Talent can win games, but heart, commitment, sacrifice, and belief win championships. These boys believed in themselves, trusted one another, and fought for each other from start to finish, so they didn’t just win a championship, they earned it.”

Choo stated IMG K-star’s ambition to become Singapore’s first “sportainment” basketball club – combining basketball with entertainment to create more opportunities for their players and bring the sport to a wider audience. They are also aiming to develop their women’s team.

Through his contacts as a producer for the Asian Television Awards, Taiwanese celebrity Blackie Chen, founder of Taiwanese men’s professional basketball league P.League+, sent the team a congratulatory message on Instagram.

Choo said: “Our mission has always been clear – to invest in the next generation of basketball talent.”

“We are continuing to identify players to sign, manage and develop. Together with our stakeholders, we are exploring the possibility of becoming a semi-professional club and competing at a higher level. We also hope to create pathways for our players to pursue professional opportunities overseas,” he added.

“Beyond developing players on the court, we draw on our experience in entertainment, media and talent management to build their personal brands, connect them with commercial opportunities and support their long-term careers. We want our talent to grow together with us.”