Lakers turn possession into more shots and points

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James believes that it is not just points that will win games, possession of the ball is equally important.

The Los Angeles Lakers committed only five turnovers in their 122-114 National Basketball Association (NBA) home win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, allowing them to take 16 more shots than their opponents.

Comparatively, the Kings turned over the ball 18 times.

"That's the reason we won the game," James said on ESPN.

"We did not turn the ball over tonight. When we get shots at the goal, we can be very dangerous. We weren't shooting the ball well at all, (but) because we didn't turn the ball over, we caught on fire."

James and Malik Monk combined for 55 points, including five three-pointers in a fourth-quarter rally that allowed the Lakers to clinch victory and improve to 20-19.

James finished with a game-high 31 points and Monk had 24 as the Lakers won a third straight to open a five-game homestand.

"I always think that I can do that for any team I'm on, and I'm ready for whatever happens," Monk said.

"We're short (of) a couple of people, but even when they come back, I'm still going to be ready and still going to produce."

De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 30 points and Buddy Hield tallied 26 for the Kings (16-23), who lost for just the second time in their last five games.

The Lakers trailed 96-89 with 8min 11sec remaining before riding 14 points from James and 11 from Monk in a 33-18 finish. James hit a pair of three-pointers and Monk three as part of the flurry.

After James and Hield had split four consecutive lead-changing three-pointers, Monk and Tyrese Haliburton exchanged two-point hoops. Monk gave the Lakers the lead for good, 112-110, with a three-pointer with 2:50 to go.

James then added a pair of baskets to increase the lead to six with 52.5 seconds remaining, and Los Angeles held on from there.

Monk wound up six for 11 on three-pointers for the Lakers, who won despite getting outshot 51.8 per cent to 49.5 per cent overall and 41-34 on threes.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Russell Westbrook added 19 points apiece for Los Angeles, while Dwight Howard put up a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

"You've got to give (James) credit," said Harrison Barnes, who had 14 points for the Kings.

"He made some shots, but as a collective we could have done a better job making him work for some of those shots. In this league, it's hard to guard one-on-one, especially great players."

