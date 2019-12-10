Lakers roll on as Davis drops 50 points on Wolves

Anthony Davis scored his first 50-point game for the Los Angeles Lakers to power the hosts to a 142-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. It gave the Western Conference leaders the best record (21-3) in the National Basketball Association. Davis shot 20 of 29 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. It was the fourth 50-point game of his career. LeBron James contributed 32 points and 13 assists despite committing four fouls in the first half.