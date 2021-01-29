Lakers' road run halted by sixers

PHILADELPHIA • The Los Angeles Lakers saw their road-winning run evaporate against the top team in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Eastern Conference on Wednesday, but the champions will get a chance to start a new streak against one of the East's worst teams this morning (Singapore time).

In the second game of a back-to-back stretch, the Lakers, who lost a 107-106 thriller to the Philadelphia 76ers, will play the Detroit Pistons.

They trailed the Sixers by 12 points with less than five minutes and scored 13 unanswered points to take a one-point lead in the final minute. But Tobias Harris made the game-winning jumper with 2.4 seconds left.

The league-leading Lakers (14-5) had three victories to begin their seven-game road trip, having won their first 10 away games this season, before getting tripped up by Philadelphia. "We didn't do enough throughout the game to put ourselves in a position to win, but it was a heck of a fight," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 28 points, Harris added 24 and Ben Simmons compiled his 31st career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

"Some people think we haven't played anybody," Harris said after the 76ers improved to 10-1 at home. "For us, we wanted to go against the champs. We wanted to see where we're at."

LeBron James had 34 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Lakers. He said his team committed too many fouls in the early going, which helped the Sixers (13-6) build their early lead.

They also will look to get better production out of their bench against Detroit (4-14), who are coming off a 122-107 loss at Cleveland on Wednesday. The Lakers' reserves contributed just 22 points as the top second-unit players - Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma - combined for just three points.

In another closely contested affair, the Brooklyn Nets, with a big night from their big three, escaped with a 132-128 overtime victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points, James Harden added a double-double of 31 points and 15 assists with eight rebounds, and Kyrie Irving added 26 points for Brooklyn, who won their third straight game.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 28 points and 14 assists.

Cam Reddish scored 24 points off the bench for Atlanta, including a driving lay-up that tied the score at 118-118 with less than 30 seconds left in regulation. A Durant three-pointer made it 129-123 with 85 seconds remaining in overtime and the Nets held on to win.

Elsewhere, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson scored 32 points each as the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 47-point performance by the NBA's leading scorer Bradley Beal to defeat the Washington Wizards 124-106.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE