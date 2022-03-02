Lakers pecked by Pelicans, boo birds

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to silence the boo birds as their National Basketball Association season lurches from one poor result to another.

Their fans have made their displeasure known during a slump that has seen the team, who are ninth in the Western Conference, lose nine of their past 12 games and 14 of 20, including a 123-95 loss at home to the New Orleans Pelicans, a spot below them, on Monday.

During their latest loss, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Trevor Ariza all had heated exchanges with heckling supporters at the Crypto.com Arena.

"What do you know about basketball, besides the ball going in or not going in?" James appeared to ask a fan in a video that went viral.

However, he later conceded that things were not going to plan for the Lakers, tipped to be among the championship contenders, and that this season had been "definitely different".

But despite the team's problems, James has remained his consistent scoring self, unlike Westbrook, who has drawn the ire of many.

When he joined from the Washington Wizards last summer to return to his home state of California, most observers expected the new "Big Three" of James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook to lead the way for the Lakers.

But Davis has had multiple injuries this season and will not be back for several more weeks while James has also had injury issues.

To compound matters, Westbrook's trade has been very underwhelming. Monday's contest was his 12th game of the season that he has made more turnovers (seven) than field goals (five).

He is also scoring just 18.2 points per game, his lowest total since the 2009-2010 season, and leads the league in total turnovers (238).

The criticism has led to his wife Nina declaring on social media that her husband would be taking a hiatus from social media.

However, he has hit back at his detractors, saying: "Take it home? For what? S***. Take it home? I got three beautiful kids at my house. Why would I take it home? If they boo, they can take their a** home.

"I ain't worried about that. It doesn't bother me none… I can only answer if I take them home: No. But as for our team, I don't think it's something we got to deal with. And kind of move forward.

"Teams are coming in, playing harder, and I believe that's kind of their scouting report - Just play harder than them and see what happens."

Los Angeles hold the third of the four West play-in spots, but the Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers - both are 11 games below .500 - are just 21/2 games behind .

There have also been many other distractions lately like James' comments about finishing his career elsewhere with 17-year-old son Bronny, who graduates from high school next year, and the uncertainty of when Davis will return.

Veteran big man Dwight Howard hopes his teammates can cast all the chaos aside with the regular season ending in just over a month.

"It's real easy to give up, throw in the towel and say negative things," the centre said. "But we've got to stay positive. We can't sulk in defeat, and we can't quit on each other. I know it's been a very rough season, but I think that'd be bad."

REUTERS