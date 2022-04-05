Lakers on the verge of missing the cut

LOS ANGELES • Since LeBron James made his blockbuster move to Los Angeles in 2018, the Lakers have made the play-offs the past two seasons.

But it is increasingly likely the 2020 National Basketball Association champions will not reach the post-season after going down 129-118 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday for their sixth loss in a row.

The Lakers have just four regular-season games left and three of them are on the road against the league-leading Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors and Denver.

All three teams have already qualified for the play-offs, while the Lakers are two games behind the 10th-placed San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference for the final spot to progress to the play-in tournament.

However, as the Spurs hold the tie-breaker over the Lakers, they actually trail by three games.

Touted as championship contenders before the start of the season, it has been an abysmal campaign for one of the league's glamour teams.

The summer swop trade for Russell Westbrook to give the Lakers a "Big Three" has turned into a bust.

The All-Star has become the poster boy for the team's struggles and the harassment, including the widespread "Westbrick" taunts, has forced the guard to go on a social media hiatus since December.

But beyond Westbrook underperforming, the Lakers have also been beset by injuries all season, leaving Anthony Davis to wonder "what could have been".

Speaking after the Nuggets loss, the forward, who has missed 39 of the team's 78 games because of various injuries, said: "Guys feel like, 'OK, what could we have been if I was healthy all year, (LeBron) James was healthy, (Kendrick) Nunn was healthy'.

"You think about those things. We put this team together and it looked good on paper, but we haven't had a chance to reach that potential with guys in and out of the line-up.

"So the most frustrating part of this season is not being sure of what we could have been."

While the Lakers are staring at an early end to their season, cross-town rivals Los Angeles Clippers are headed to the play-in tournament. The Clippers clinched the eighth spot in the West by beating the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 119-100 on Sunday.

