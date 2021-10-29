Lakers' loss due to 'Taking foot off gas'

LOS ANGELES • Russell Westbrook posted the first triple-double of his Los Angeles Lakers career but a late collapse saw the National Basketball Association (NBA) giants crash to a 123-115 defeat by the previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

With LeBron James missing due to an ankle problem, summer recruit Westbrook helped shoulder the Lakers' offensive burden alongside Anthony Davis, finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City.

But Westbrook and Davis, who had 30 points, were unable to prevent a superb comeback by the Thunder, who had trailed by as many as 26 points late in the second quarter before rallying after the interval.

The comeback matched the largest in Oklahoma history and helped the hosts, who were paced by 27 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, claim their first win of the season despite several late miscues.

The Lakers had erupted for 41 points in the first quarter, and looked to be cruising towards victory after taking a 72-56 lead at the break.

But Oklahoma City turned the tables in the third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 41-23 to take a narrow 97-95 lead into the fourth.

Derrick Favors put the Thunder ahead 118-115 on a cutting lay-up with 31.2 seconds left, and the Lakers then missed three straight shots in the closing seconds as Oklahoma City held on for the win.

Westbrook's game - he was making his first appearance for the Lakers in the city where he spent his first 11 NBA seasons - ended ignominiously when he was ejected in the final two seconds after taking exception to Darius Bazley's exuberant running dunk.

Los Angeles fell to 2-3 after the defeat while Oklahoma City improved to 1-4.

"It's a disappointing loss," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

"We took our foot off the gas. After that big first-quarter lead, usually you catch yourselves and sustain it, but we weren't able to do that.

"Our focus, intensity and effort on the defensive end slipped - but lesson learnt. We can't take the foot off the gas against anyone."

Elsewhere, Bam Adebayo led a superb all-round offensive display with 24 points as the visiting Miami Heat downed the Brooklyn Nets 106-93 in a heavyweight clash of the Eastern Conference rivals.

Last year's NBA Finals runners-up improved to 3-1 with their victory, while the hosts, who are without Kyrie Irving indefinitely due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, fell to 2-3.

LESSON LEARNT I got to take care of the ball. Too many mishaps allowed. It's my fault. It's on me. But I'm going to take care of it. I know that. And keep the game simple. Because we need those possessions, especially in games like this. RUSSELL WESTBROOK, Los Angeles Lakers guard, on committing 10 turnovers against the Oklahoma City Thunder and nine against the Memphis Grizzlies previously.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 40 points with 16 rebounds and seven assists but the reigning NBA champions Bucks stumbled to a 113-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

D'Angelo Russell led the visitors with 29 points, while Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 25 points in a game Minnesota led from start to finish after an impressive 44-point first quarter.

