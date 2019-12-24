Lakers downed by 'many weapons'

LOS ANGELES • Buoyed by a perfect five-game National Basketball Association home stand, the Denver Nuggets took their winning momentum on the road on Sunday night.

Paul Millsap scored a team-high 21 points as the visitors dominated the second half, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without LeBron James, 128-104 for their sixth win in a row.

The Nuggets had six players in double figures at the Staples Centre as the hosts (24-6) slumped to their third successive league loss.

Gary Harris had 19 points, Nikola Jokic contributed 18 points, Malik Beasley added 16 points, while Will Barton III poured in 14 points and pulled down a joint career-high 13 boards, leading Millsap to hail the team's "many weapons".

The forward said: "Our last home stand gave us confidence to come on the road and win."

Nuggets coach Michael Malone added: "It was the best game we've had from start to finish this season. Our starters played well and our second unit played outstanding. When we do that, we are hard to beat."

Serbian centre Jokic also insisted that James' unavailability did not take away from the statement victory, which bumped them to second (20-8) in the Western Conference behind the Lakers. "It feels good to get a win in LA even if LeBron wasn't playing," he said.

The star forward missed his first game of the season because of a thoracic muscle strain, leaving his team without his 25.8 point and 10.6 assist average.

"It's kind of hard to next man-up LeBron," said Kyle Kuzma, who returned after a five-game injury absence and was the only Laker other than Anthony Davis in double figures with 16 points.

"He does so much. Shots come easier when he's on the floor because everyone just looks at him."

DEAL WITH IT It's tough when he's out but we still got to find ways to win. We lost our energy defensively. We got to continue to defend and once we get that edge back we'll be fine. ANTHONY DAVIS, Lakers forward, lamenting their poor defence without LeBron James.

With James looking on, Davis did his best to make up for his fellow All-Star with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

"It's tough when he's out but we still got to find ways to win," said the forward. "We lost our energy defensively. We got to continue to defend and once we get that edge back we'll be fine."

However, Davis gave his team a scare when he slipped and tweaked his right leg in the third quarter.

While he was optimistic despite suffering an apparent hyper-extension injury, telling reporters "hopefully nothing significant happens", the Lakers cannot afford to have him go down at the same time as James ahead of their Christmas match-up with the LA Clippers.

Davis refused to use James' absence as an excuse for not being aggressive on defence. He told website Silver Screen and Roll: "With or without him, we suck defensively. Our attention to details on the defensive end and our awareness just slipped the past couple games."

According to NBA.com, the Lakers are allowing 111.3 points per 100 possessions over the past five games, making them the 20th-ranked defence in the league and this is a sign of concern with the Clippers (22-10) next up.



Anthony Davis dunking against the Denver Nuggets. His game-high 32 points was not enough to compensate for the absence of teammate LeBron James as the Lakers went down 128-104. PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



The latter fell to a 118-112 loss at the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Kawhi Leonard was rested for the road game and the Finals Most Valuable Player is expected to return against the Lakers.

