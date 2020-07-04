Lakers' chances better than before break: Davis

LOS ANGELES • Anthony Davis has said the Los Angeles Lakers' chances of winning the National Basketball Association (NBA) title when the coronavirus-halted season resumes on July 30 are higher even after the four-month break.

He feels "100 per cent healthy" after working out at home nearly every day since the NBA shut down on March 11.

"Actually I think our chances are higher because we're all rested," the forward, 27, told reporters on Thursday.

"It's going to be who wants it more. We're motivated as a team and self-motivated to win."

The LeBron James-led Lakers had the second-best record in the NBA at 49-14 and topped the Western Conference by 5.5 games over the Los Angeles Clippers when the campaign was halted.

They will travel to the NBA "bubble" at Orlando, Florida, next week for training camp.

They will play eight more regular-season games without fans, starting from July 30 against the Clippers, before the play-offs begin.

If the Lakers do make a run to the championship with the NBA Finals in October, they would spend about three months in the quarantine atmosphere.

They will be without guard Avery Bradley, who opted out of the comeback plan, and might not have centre Dwight Howard, whose status is uncertain.

The Lakers have added J.R. Smith, who won the 2016 title with James in Cleveland, to replace Bradley, while Dion Waiters and Markieff Morris had barely joined the Lakers before the shutdown.

Davis is mindful of Florida's rising number of Covid-19 cases, but he has confidence in the league's safety precautions.

As it stands, nine more players have tested positive for the coronavirus, with a total of 25 players and 10 team staff members infected since testing began on June 23, the NBA said in a statement.

The Clippers have also shut down their practice facility on Thursday after an unnamed person tested positive, according to media reports.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS