Lakers brotherhood gives James a big lift

LOS ANGELES • Even heroes fall down sometimes after an amazing feat, and that was what happened to LeBron James on Tuesday night when he tumbled to the court following his fifth straight three-pointer in just three minutes in the fourth quarter.

When that happened, though, his supporting cast could not control their emotions as they rushed over to pick their leader up amid wild celebrations while a sell-out Staples Centre crowd roared.

"That's what we're all about," James said on ESPN following the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-102 National Basketball Association win over the San Antonio Spurs.

"Our team, any time anyone is having success in the game, we cheer like it's our own. So having that camaraderie, having that brotherhood, it's just a pretty cool feeling."

James scored 19 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers overcame a slow shooting start and improved to 38-11 at the top of the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points each as the Lakers won at home for the first time since the deaths of club legend Kobe Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a Jan 26 helicopter crash.

"When the guy gets hot like that, it's always fun to watch him," Davis said, laughing at the group celebration after James' final trey.

"It wasn't the plan. We all just kind of ran over there and jumped on him."

Bryant's two retired jerseys hung high above the court, and, towards the end, the crowd broke into chants of "Kobe! Kobe!"

"Every game is going to be emotional," James told USA Today before the game.

"But time heals all, and it's going to continue to help us every game.

6 Treys, including five straight in three minutes of the fourth quarter, by LA Lakers' LeBron James from nine attempts against San Antonio.

"We'll continue to lean on each other and lean on our crowd. We have to continue to push forward. That's what he'd want us to do."

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Bryn Forbes added 13 for the Spurs (22-28), who lost on back-to-back nights in Staples Centre after falling 108-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

The Spurs have dropped five of their past seven games.

With a 13-point lead, the Lakers started the final period with a flourish, scoring 21 points, including James' five three-pointers, over the opening 3½ minutes.

But they made just one of their opening eight shots in their first game since a 129-113 win at Sacramento on Saturday. They still managed to go 9 of 19 (47.4 per cent) to take a 21-19 first-quarter lead.

They pushed their advantage to 51-41 by half-time, limiting the Spurs to 36.2 per cent shooting.

They were 30-17 up in rebounds and extended that edge to 58-28, led by Kuzma with 12, by the end.

Their 58.8 per cent shooting night, versus 44 for the Spurs, was helped by a 24-6 advantage in fast-break points.

James, who was named Western Conference player of the month for January earlier on Tuesday, added nine assists. He was six of nine from three-point range.

Asked what the Spurs can do to stop an on-fire James, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich simply said: "Make sure you get good pictures."

