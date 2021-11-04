Lakers' 'Big 3' on the rise as they down Rockets

LOS ANGELES • After a poor 0-2 start to the National Basketball Association (NBA) season, the Los Angeles Lakers' "Big Three" are beginning to click.

In beating the Houston Rockets 119-117 - the second of back-to-back games against the same opponents - on Tuesday, the hosts recorded their third straight and fifth win in six games.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for a season-best 84 points as the Lakers rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit and survived a wild finish.

This was unlike their 95-85 triumph over the Rockets on Sunday, a game in which the hosts never trailed over the final 45 minutes.

The rematch saw Houston, who tipped off on a four-game losing streak, lead by as many as 11 points early in the third period.

But the Lakers chipped away at the deficit, seized the advantage and then held on despite a pair of late three-pointers by Houston's Jalen Green.

Still down 97-92 with 10 minutes to play, Los Angeles took the lead for good during a 12-3 burst that saw James contribute a dunk, three layups and a short jumper.

Houston were down 114-106 with 2min 31sec to go before Christian Wood buried a three-pointer and Green added his pair, the last of which closed the gap to 118-117 with 8.8sec remaining.

Los Angeles' Malik Monk made just one of two free throws with 6.6sec left, giving the Rockets a chance to tie or win with a three-pointer.

However, Kevin Porter Jr was off the mark on a potential game-winning 26-footer, allowing the Lakers to hold on.

James finished with game highs of 30 points and 10 assists while Davis and Westbrook had 27 points and nine rebounds apiece.

70.6% Tally (84 points) of Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in 119-117 win over Houston.

The trio scored at least 20 points each for the first time in their nascent partnership and reserve Carmelo Anthony chipped in with 15 off the bench for the Lakers, who totalled 26 points off 24 Houston turnovers.

James is still nursing an ankle injury but after the disappointment of last season, when the Lakers were bundled out of the play-offs in the first round, he wants to show up for his team more.

"It was my job in the fourth quarter to bring us home and make plays," the four-time NBA champion said.

"It was just about the moment. Just trying to make the best plays to help our team win."

Wood had a game-high 16 rebounds to go with a team-high 26 points for the Rockets, who lost despite shooting 52.7 per cent and dropped to 1-6 for the season.

