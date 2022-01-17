Lacklustre Lakers lashed by Magic after heavy loss

DENVER • Any team can lose. But it is the manner of defeat that hurts more than the actual scoreboard.

Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson, 62, accused his former team of being spineless after the visitors were blown out 133-96 by the Denver Nuggets in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday.

On the second-biggest defeat of LeBron James' 19-year career, Johnson tweeted: "We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better."

This was the Lakers' third loss on the spin, dropping them to seventh in the Western Conference, with the Nuggets overtaking them in sixth place.

Los Angeles' Russell Westbrook could not come up with an excuse when asked about Johnson's rant.

"I do not have a reaction," said the All-Star guard, who scored 19 points. "Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it.

"Magic's entitled to his opinion. And he's not here every day. He's not around us every day. He's not aware of what's going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that... Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that's that."

But Westbrook did concede the Lakers were not living up to their tags as one of the favourites for the NBA championship as their opponents want it more.

"We just got to play hard. Sometimes, the schemes and how you play doesn't really matter. You got to just play hard sometimes. Teams are playing harder than us, simple as that," he said.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel agreed, saying: "We've got to get back to the drawing board and get our defence right. We haven't performed well enough in the last two games on that side of the ball."

Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic had his 65th career triple-double - 17 points, 13 assists and 12 boards - as Denver dished out their second thumping in three days.

They beat the Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 at home on Thursday, leaving Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who saw all five of his starters score in double figures, pleased with his team's application.