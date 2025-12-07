LA Lakers hope to get healthier, end road trip on high note against Philadelphia 76ers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a shot past Baylor Scheierman of the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden.

PHILADELPHIA – The Los Angeles Lakers have experienced a roller-coaster of emotions in the first two NBA games of their East Coast road trip.

They are looking to end their travels on a positive note on Dec 7 (Dec 8 morning, Singapore time) when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

Luka Doncic (personal reasons) has not played in the first two games of the trek, although coach J.J. Redick suggested the Slovenian star will return to the team “soon”. On Dec 6, Doncic announced the birth of his daughter, Olivia.

Without Doncic, Los Angeles posted a 123-120 win in Toronto on Dec 4. The following night in Boston was a different story, as the Celtics outscored the Lakers 39-17 in the first quarter en route to a 126-105 victory.

“At the end of the day, our job is to come out here on the court and that starting group, me included, we’re supposed to come out with a bang and kind of get the game going. And it just didn’t happen,” Jake LaRavia, who started in place of LeBron James (back/left foot), said of playing in the absence of their two stars.

James sat out on Dec 5 after watching his record-setting streak of double-digit scoring performances end in Toronto. The Raptors limited James to eight points, marking his first single-digit scoring effort since 2007. He is listed as questionable for the Dec 7 game.

Austin Reaves has taken on a larger scoring role with the team shorthanded. He has scored 80 points in the first two games of the road trip – 22-of-39 (56.4 per cent) from the field, 42.1 per cent from three-point range and 28-of-32 from the foul line.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, have won three straight games – one short of a season best – including a 116-101 triumph against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec 5.

“It felt great,” Paul George said after scoring 20 points as he gradually makes his way back from off-season knee surgery. “I felt like myself again. It’s great because I believe I’m not done yet. So, it was great to (have) everything come back to me and feel like it was just natural.”

Many of the team’s other key players have missed time as well. Star man Joel Embiid is listed as questionable against the Lakers as he recovers from his left knee injury.

The teams split their season series in 2024-25. Los Angeles have lost their last seven games at Philadelphia. REUTERS