Kuzma steps up, Lakers end skid

PORTLAND • Kyle Kuzma's season may have turned a corner on Saturday night, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their season-worst four-game National Basketball Association skid in the process.

He scored 24 points, while LeBron James had 21 points and 16 assists, as the visitors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 128-120.

Kuzma highlighted a strong performance by the Lakers' reserves, who contributed 72 points, in comparison to 39 off the bench by the hosts.

It was the type of night the Lakers have been expecting from the forward all season, except that he has had to battle through several injuries, resulting in a reduction in minutes.

After scoring over 20 points for the second straight game, Kuzma declared: "Yeah, I'm just healthy now. I'm confident in my body. I took a little bit of time off, sitting out for five games and really just self-collected what I needed to do and got it done."

On his teammate, James, who before the game downplayed talk of a rift, added: "We want him to be that third scorer for us, consistently get to 18 to 20 points a night and more important you know, it's just the efficiency right now that I love.

"He's just been very efficient mixing it up with his threes, his paint touches. You saw it tonight on the break as well, just mixing it up."

Anthony Davis added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, helping them move on from a disappointing Christmas Day 111-106 loss to their cross-town rivals Los Angeles Clippers.

"We were all pretty upset about the last game," he said. "We just wanted to make an effort to come in and get back in the win column. We were able to pull this one out."

Of Davis' stretch to close the third quarter - he had nine points and an assist - James said: "Any time he's on the floor, any second he's on the floor, he makes an impact. We expect nothing less. He's just great."

The desire to put things right was also transmitted by Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who told his team before the game that he wanted his team "angry and edgy", and it showed as he picked up a technical in the first quarter.

"I got an early tech, I wanted our group to feel that," he said. "It's not fun losing. We're a good team and we're able to use that to our advantage and take it out on this team.

"Forgive me, that's just how I am. That's how I was feeling yesterday, that's how everyone was feeling.

"Following up with our guys that was just the pulse of the group. We're not happy losing that Christmas Day game and certainly we're not happy losing four in a row. We have a lot of habits that we need to tighten the screws on."

Damian Lillard had a game-high 31 points for Portland, who dropped their third straight game, falling to 14-19, while the Lakers, who maintained their position at the top of the Western Conference, improved to 25-7.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

