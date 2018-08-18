Korean cagers edged out

Unified Korea’s Kim Han-byul and Chinese Taipei’s Bao Hsi-le grappling for the ball in their Asian Games women’s basketball preliminary Group A match in Jakarta yesterday. The joint Korean team suffered their first loss, going down 87-85 in overtime. Some 200 fans – sporting T-shirts bearing the unified Korean flag and the slogan “one dream, one Korea” – cheered on the team, fresh from a rout of hosts Indonesia on Wednesday. But the drums and chants were in the end not enough. The North and South are also fielding combined teams in canoeing and rowing at the Asiad in the latest sign of thawing relations on the troubled peninsula.