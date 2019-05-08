Knives out for Slingers' visit

Even before the Singapore Slingers set foot on CLS Knights Indonesia's home court here, their fans have promised a fiery reception for the visitors ahead of their Asean Basketball League Finals Games 3 and 4 today and on Saturday respectively.

"Welcome to hell."

"The flying knives are ready to shower your body."

These are some of the more printable messages posted on the Instagram accounts of Slingers imports John Fields and Xavier Alexander.

While some apologised for the vulgar and racist comments of their fellow supporters, others said trash-talking is part of the game.

With the best-of-five series delicately poised at 1-1, it could reach fever pitch as the partisan crowd is known to raise the decibel levels with throaty choruses and the clanging of pot covers to distract opponents.

Knights guard Wong Wei Long, a former Slinger, told The Straits Times: "The Slingers will experience the craziest fans they could imagine. They may have played here before, but this is the Finals.

"The stakes are high and it will be a more intense atmosphere than their two previous visits.

"We aim to deliver the title for the fans at home."



Supporters of CLS Knights are known to bang pot covers to up the noise level and distract opponents at their Surabaya arena. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/MAINBASKET



Despite bearing the brunt of the opposing fans' online criticism, Slingers centre Fields said he will use that to his advantage.

He said: "I've seen the messages on social media, but I will stay the same. I play with passion, there's no hard feelings and I'm looking forward to playing here."

Slingers veteran Desmond Oh described the 3,000-seater GOR CLS Kertajaya arena as one of the most uncomfortable away grounds because it does not have an air-conditioning system, and the humidity and sweat could make the court slippery.

He said: "It gets very hot and humid during the game. The crowd doesn't really bother us except for the noise which makes hearing difficult, not just for us but also the Knights. But we can always use hand signs.

"We have overcome all these before when we won one of our previous two visits in regular season, so we know how to prepare and what we should do."

The Knights have lost just three times in 17 home games during the regular season, including a 71-68 defeat by the Slingers on Feb 27. In the post-season, they are yet to taste defeat in four home games.

While the Knights may have home-court advantage, sports psychologist Emily Ortega said all is not lost for the Slingers.

She said: "Athletes who have to compete in a hostile away environment will need to be even more focused on the game to block out all the environmental factors that make it more challenging for them to perform well.

"To get in the zone, athletes commonly know what are the things they need to do to get them there.

"They need to remember they are playing the same game and keep their focus on the game plan, rather than get caught up in how difficult the circumstances are."

Slingers coach Neo Beng Siang will no doubt urge his players to do just that as they plot to win at least one away game.

"We did a good job in Game 2, so we will stick to the game plan," said Neo, who switched off the fans at the Singapore Basketball Centre for Monday's training session to replicate the away conditions.

Neo's assistant and Slingers' general manager, Michael Johnson, added: "I told the players to just focus on the game because we expect the Knights management to act professionally and ensure everyone's safety. It will be a great environment, very loud, and it should be fun."

ABL FINALS

Game 3: StarHub Ch202, 8pm