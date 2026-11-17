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Knicks out to extend 14-game winning streak against Raptors in NBA

The Knicks extended their winning streak over Toronto to 14 games with a 112-108 win on Nov 15.

The New York Knicks are having a remarkable run of success against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA and will put their recent domination to the test again when the teams meet at night on Nov 17 (the morning of Nov 18 Singapore time).

A match-up in Toronto for the second time in three nights comes after the defending NBA champion Knicks rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Raptors 112-108 on Nov 15. That extended New York’s winning streak over Toronto to 14 games.

Toronto’s last win over New York came in a 125-116 home victory on Jan 22, 2023.

The Knicks finished off the Nov 15 victory when Jalen Brunson made a tie-breaking three-pointer with 33.4sec left in overtime.

“We know what we are capable of in those situations,” Brunson said. “I’m just happy the way we fought. We could’ve easily given up, chalked it up to the next game. But we kept fighting.”

Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 28 points apiece. Towns also grabbed 17 rebounds on his 31st birthday to record his 13th double-double in as many games this season.

Landry Shamet provided a spark off the bench with 23 points, while OG Anunoby contributed 21 points and nine rebounds against his former team.

“It’s always good to win close ballgames like this,” said New York coach Mike Brown. “Especially when you don’t feel like you played particularly well. You give Toronto a lot of credit.

“For us to be able to find a way to get a win in a very ugly game was huge.”

Toronto have dropped four straight games and squandered double-digit leads in three consecutive losses, including a 22-point advantage against the Boston Celtics and a 17-point cushion against the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the Nov 15 collapse.

The Raptors appeared to have the Nov 15 game under control after building an 84-71 advantage with 8min 55sec remaining. However, defensive breakdowns and costly mistakes allowed New York to climb back into the contest.

Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic pointed to a lack of discipline during the closing minutes.

“We had three or four straight possessions that we did not execute coverages when we were supposed to and do what we were doing the whole game,” Rajakovic said.

“We just lost discipline there for a couple of possessions and that gave them life.”

Raptors guard Jamal Shead, who finished with 19 points, also emphasised the importance of taking care of the little things.

“Just things that we could have prevented: rebounds, loose balls. I think we had a lot of mental errors just at the end of the game,” Shead said.

“I think we played maybe 45, maybe 44 minutes of great basketball. We’ve just got to make it 48.”

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes provided a boost in his return from a four-game absence because of a left groin strain. He finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists, including a three-pointer with 13.6sec remaining in regulation that forced overtime.

Immanuel Quickley added 17 points, while Collin Murray-Boyles contributed 13 rebounds. RJ Barrett finished with 14 points against his former team.

The Raptors shot 31.4% (11 of 35) from the three-point range and were just 57.9% (11 of 19) from the free-throw line. REUTERS