Klay Thompson scores 30 as Golden State Warriors roll past LA Lakers to level series

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors kept it “simple” on Thursday night, as Klay Thompson drilled eight of the team’s 21 three-pointers in a crushing 127-100 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The victory meant that their best-of-seven National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference semi-final series is now tied at one game apiece.

Thompson scored 30 points in three quarters for the defending champions, who put on an offensive clinic while limiting Anthony Davis, engine of the Lakers’ Game 1 victory, to 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Warriors guard’s hot-shooting night also let Stephen Curry focus on directing a silky-smooth offence.

Curry scored a modest 20 points – including a trio of tough three-pointers – while handing out 12 assists, his most in the play-offs since 2014.

“We realised we let one go in Game 1,” Thompson said on ESPN.

“We came out, our offence was flowing, turnovers were low, hitting the open man – if we keep it simple the floodgates can open.

Golden State had 41 points in the second quarter and 43 in the third to push their lead to 30 points heading into the final period.

LeBron James started strong, sinking 14 points in the opening quarter as the Lakers built a 33-26 lead.

But he added just seven in the second period and two in the third before he and Davis sat out the entire fourth quarter, along with the rest of the Lakers starters.

“I thought we just played simple basketball,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“Kept our turnovers down, moved the ball. Our guys were playing with a lot of force, but making good decisions within that aggression.

“I thought Steph was brilliant. In the first half, he wasn’t (in it) offensively. But he was just running our team. Klay got it going and our defence was kind of fueling our offence.”

James’ biggest scoring support came from Rui Hachimura, who added 21 points off the bench for the Lakers.