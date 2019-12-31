King James passes Payton

LOS ANGELES • On the night before his 35th birthday, LeBron James reached another milestone.

The forward became the ninth player in National Basketball Association history with 9,000 assists during the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

James reached the mark with 4min 35sec remaining in the first quarter when he fired an outlet pass to Anthony Davis three-quarters of the way down the court for a dunk. It was one of 13 assists on the night for "King James" as he surpassed former Seattle SuperSonics great Gary Payton (8,966).

"It was something that was instilled in me when I first picked up a basketball," he said about his ability to distribute the ball. "One of my earliest coaches said the best part of the game was to move side to side, attract the defence and get the teammate the open look."

James, who scored 13 points, has been more aggressive running the point the past two games. He totalled 29 assists and only three turnovers in victories over the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas.

"His pace the last two nights has been outstanding, and not wanting to settle," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "We have done a much better job of living in the paint the past couple games, making great decisions and being aggressive."

James concurred that he has been more aggressive because he wants to get up the floor quicker to have more time to see what opposing defences are doing.

"My teammates and coaching staff trust me to play the point and run the show," he said. "It's my job to take care of the ball, put guys in position to be successful, get them the ball on time and on target."

On his birthday, James added that the celebrations will be "mild", but "when I turn 40, that will be epic".



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith during their 108-95 victory on Sunday. He finished with 13 points and 13 assists. PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



Davis led the hosts, who improved to a Western Conference-leading 26-7, with 23 points and nine rebounds, while reserve duo Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a season-high 19 points and Dwight Howard scored 15.

Their defence was also impressive as they held the Mavericks (21-11) to a season low in points and shooting from the floor at 36 per cent. Vogel also threw in some zone defences for the first time in the regular season, and Davis praised his game plan as "it messed them up a little bit".

Luka Doncic led the visitors with 19 points, but struggled from the field a night after getting his ninth triple-double of the season, shooting just five of 14 and missing all six of his three-point attempts.

"That was one of the worst games we played. We didn't play like us and had a really bad night. I can't say much more," the Rookie of the Year said.

