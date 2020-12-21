Key match-ups to watch

BROOKLYN NETS V BOSTON CELTICS (DEC 25)

Having missed the Nets' trips to The Garden last season due to a shoulder injury, Kyrie Irving returns to Boston on Christmas Day for the first time since he left the franchise in the 2019 free agency.

The All-Star guard's departure left Celtics supporters with a bad taste in their mouths but he will be relieved that the TD Garden will not be packed with fans chanting "Kyrie sucks", as they did last year when he was absent with injury.

LA LAKERS V MILWAUKEE BUCKS (JAN 21)

Last season's two top seeds face each other with two reigning Most Valuable Players (MVP) in their line-ups - Lakers' Finals MVP LeBron James against league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

MIAMI HEAT V LAKERS (FEB 20)

Fans will have to wait two months for the first rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals, but the Heat have added former Laker Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless to their ranks and are eyeing redemption after injuries to Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo severely weakened them in the Finals.

REUTERS